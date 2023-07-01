Man dead, officer injured after police-involved shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect is dead, and an officer is recovering in the hospital after a police shooting in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a burglary at a storage unit facility near 32nd and Washington streets, where they found a man and a woman that matched the description on the 911 call. According to police, the two responding officers talked with the man and woman and tried to identify them while investigating the burglary and trespassing crime. The woman could provide identification which officers confirmed; however, the man did not have an ID, and police were unable to find any information on him. The officers began to take him into custody.

During the arrest, a fight between the man and the officers broke out, and one of the officers fired their gun at the man. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The other officer involved in the shooting got a leg injury during the fight and was taken to the hospital for treatment. An investigation into more details that led to the shooting is still underway. The suspect has not been identified.

Phoenix Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of 30th Street and Washington Street. One officer has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect involved was also taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/Gl3qpKYrsq — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 1, 2023

This is the 36th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 47th in the state.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.