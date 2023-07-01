Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man dead, officer injured after police-involved shooting in Phoenix

The shooting was reported near 32nd and Washington streets.
The shooting was reported near 32nd and Washington streets.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A suspect is dead, and an officer is recovering in the hospital after a police shooting in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a burglary at a storage unit facility near 32nd and Washington streets, where they found a man and a woman that matched the description on the 911 call. According to police, the two responding officers talked with the man and woman and tried to identify them while investigating the burglary and trespassing crime. The woman could provide identification which officers confirmed; however, the man did not have an ID, and police were unable to find any information on him. The officers began to take him into custody.

During the arrest, a fight between the man and the officers broke out, and one of the officers fired their gun at the man. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The other officer involved in the shooting got a leg injury during the fight and was taken to the hospital for treatment. An investigation into more details that led to the shooting is still underway. The suspect has not been identified.

This is the 36th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 47th in the state.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews from multiple cities battled the flames.
Multiple fires destroy 2 homes, damage 4 more in east Phoenix neighborhood
Aidan Theis, 18, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated...
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend while she slept at Scottsdale hotel
Danny G. Tiner was was booked into jail on five counts of manslaughter, four counts of...
Semi-truck driver was on TikTok when he caused crash that killed 5 on I-10 near Chandler, DPS says
The body was found on Wednesday night.
Worker electrocuted while repairing hot tub inside east Phoenix fitness center
Police say a 28-year-old man was driving east on Camelback Road when he crashed into two...
Two hospitalized after serious multi-vehicle crash in Glendale

Latest News

The Arizona Fire and Medical Authority upgraded the brush fire to a two-alarm fire due to the...
Crews contain 20-acre brush fire near Old US 80 highway in Buckeye
Police officer injured, suspect hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix
Glendale Fire Department says no injuries have been reported so far.
Crews battle large fire at Glendale auto repair shop
Harassment increased in both Jewish institutions and non-Jewish institutions.
Antisemitic incidents are on the rise in most states