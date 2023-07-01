Your Life
Gov. Hobbs pledges $1.5 million to fight human and drug trafficking

Gov. Hobbs was joined by Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes and Prescott Valley Police Chief...
Gov. Hobbs was joined by Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes and Prescott Valley Police Chief Bob Ticer at the news conference.(Arizona's Family)
By Dennis Welch
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Friday that Yavapai County will get $1.5 million to fight human and drug trafficking. The money, which is coming from the Border Security Fund, will be split between the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the Prescott Valley Police Department. “Previously, this type of funding was used for political stunts that didn’t effectively help local law enforcement do their jobs,” Hobbs said in her brief remarks in Prescott.

Hobbs also pledged to keep working with local law enforcement to get them the resources they need. During a news conference with the governor, Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes and Prescott Valley Police Chief Bob Ticer spoke about the rise of crime in their area coming from the border.

Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls said the city was preparing for an influx of migrants in the thousands, but they're seeing hundreds of people daily instead.

