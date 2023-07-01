Crews battle large fire at Glendale auto repair shop

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire crews are battling a massive building fire that ignited in Glendale on Saturday afternoon.

The first alarm fire happened at an auto repair shop near Bethany Home Road and 59th Avenue. Details on the fire are limited, but the Glendale Fire Department says no injuries have been reported so far, and crews are working to control the blaze.

The Arizona Department of Transportation traffic cameras shows smoke that can be seen for miles as firefighters fight the flames.

