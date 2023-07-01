Concern about original man arrested in 1996 Pinetop-Lakeside murder, despite being released

PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Earlier this month, Pinetop-Lakeside Police announced an arrest in a 1996 cold case murder of a CD store employee. They’re still looking for a second suspect. Somebody was originally arrested for the murder just weeks after the crime but eventually released due to lack of evidence. Now, community members are bringing up concerns about that man, and police admit he isn’t fully ruled out.

It was a gruesome death in a small-town CD store. Marie Flicek remembers the day Jody Hemphill was murdered because of the man she was living with at the time. “Oh, I fully believe that he did it,” said Flicek. Those are haunting words now because she isn’t talking about the man currently under arrest for the crime. She’s talking about the man originally arrested for it, whose name we aren’t using since the charges were dropped.

He was living with her family then, and on the day Hemphill was killed, on Nov. 6, 1996, she remembers when he walked inside. “Then he comes in while we’re sitting around the table and he was pale. He was pale white, looked sick,” Flicek said.

At the time, police released these two sketches of potential suspects in the local newspaper, and the one on the left shocked Flicek and others in town. “It’s a sketch and it looks exactly like him. The glasses, the frames, are identical to his,” Flicek said. She had also seen him get rid of clothes and a duffle bag, so she went to the authorities, and eventually, they brought the man in for questioning. “We got a call about three, four in the morning that he had signed a written confession,” Flicek said.

He was arrested, all of it preserved in old newspaper clippings. While he was in custody, Flicek got a call from an unknown number to take her kids and get out of the house. “Somebody had broken in the window in [his] room, showered the room with lighter fluid, and threw in a Camel cigarette,” Flicek recalled. “Why would somebody break into my house and light his room on fire if they weren’t trying to destroy something?”

Flicek remembers the man told authorities he had gone in to sell some tapes and was triggered by things the victim, Jody Hemphill, had said to him. “And the reason he ended up killing Jody is because Jody started laughing at him and making fun of him,” Flicek said.

But, the man was released months later because authorities said they didn’t have enough evidence. It had been decades until police announced earlier this month that they arrested Romeo Massey Jr. for the crime due to re-evaluating old evidence. “I feel really bad if he’s innocent and he’s being arrested for this,” said Flicek. But the detective said they are still looking at the original man arrested for Hemphill’s murder as they continue to try and fully solve this case.

“I wholeheartedly believe they had the right person and that it was not handled correctly by the Pinetop Police Department,” said Flicek. There were rumors the man was released at the time because officers didn’t read him his Miranda rights. The detective on the case now told Arizona’s Family he couldn’t find anything on that in the file, so he can’t confirm or deny that it happened.

The detective said they’re currently waiting on evidence testing to come back from the DPS crime lab, which may lead to a second arrest.

