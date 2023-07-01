Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Body pulled from Avondale canal

The body appears to be that of an adult male.
The body appears to be that of an adult male.(MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:08 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A body has been pulled from an Avondale canal Saturday morning.

Avondale Police responded to reports of a body found by a canal worker working in the canal around 8:45 a.m. near Garden Lakes Parkway and Orange Blossom Lane. The body appears to be that of an adult man.

An investigation has been launched, and no further details are available at this time.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews from multiple cities battled the flames.
Multiple fires destroy 2 homes, damage 4 more in east Phoenix neighborhood
Aidan Theis, 18, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated...
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend while she slept at Scottsdale hotel
Danny G. Tiner was was booked into jail on five counts of manslaughter, four counts of...
Semi-truck driver was on TikTok when he caused crash that killed 5 on I-10 near Chandler, DPS says
The body was found on Wednesday night.
Worker electrocuted while repairing hot tub inside east Phoenix fitness center
Police surrounded the store throughout the night as detectives pieced together what happened.
Circle K employee stabbed during robbery in north Phoenix

Latest News

A scorching Saturday! High today: 113. It's a First Alert weather day with a Heat Warning in...
Scorching weekend forecast for AZ
Traffic is being diverted in the area due to the crash.
Two hospitalized after serious multi-vehicle crash in Glendale
Arizona’s very first Yavapai and Apache language dictionaries were presented with the...
Dying Native languages get new life in northern Arizona
Nonprofit breathes new life into dying Native American languages