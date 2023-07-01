Body pulled from Avondale canal

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A body has been pulled from an Avondale canal Saturday morning.

Avondale Police responded to reports of a body found by a canal worker working in the canal around 8:45 a.m. near Garden Lakes Parkway and Orange Blossom Lane. The body appears to be that of an adult man.

An investigation has been launched, and no further details are available at this time.

