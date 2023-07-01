Antisemitic incidents are on the rise in most states

PHOENIX (Stacker) - In 2022, there were nearly 1,000 more antisemitic incidents reported in the United States than in 2021 according to the Anti-Defamation League. In real numbers, the year-over-year increase represents a jump from 2,717 incidents to 3,697. This is the highest number of incidents recorded since the Anti-Defamation League began collecting data in 1979—and the third time a year-end record has been set in the last five years.

Incidents of harassment, vandalism, and assault—three major categories the ADL tracks—all also increased individually by more than 25%, with antisemitic vandalism incidents spiking a whopping 51% in the last year. Harassment increased in both Jewish institutions and non-Jewish institutions—including public K-12 schools and colleges—alike.

While it isn’t possible to identify a single cause of the drastic spike in incidents, some trends stood out in the data: The distribution of white supremacist propaganda skyrocketed in part due to the growth of the anti-Semite group Goyim Defense League; incidents at schools and universities rose dramatically; and Orthodox Jews experienced a startlingly high (69%) increase in assaults. Likewise, according to the American Jewish Committee’s State of Antisemitism in America 2022 Survey, 69% of Jewish adults were the target of antisemitism online or have seen it online at least once in the past 12 months.

Geographically, incidents were reported in all states and Washington, D.C. New York—home to the largest Jewish population in the U.S.—led the nation with 580 antisemitic incidents reported in 2022 with California and New Jersey not far behind.

Stacker cited data from the Anti-Defamation League to shed light on the number of antisemitic incidents in every state and Washington D.C. in 2022 and compare it to the number five years ago. States are listed in alphabetical order.

Hate crime data collected by the Federal Bureau of Investigations indicate that American Jews are targeted more in hate crimes than any other religious group in the country. White supremacist propaganda—in particular, the Great Replacement theory, which played a role in the fatal events of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia—is at least in part responsible for the several-year upswing in incidents recorded by the ADL. According to this theory, Jews are leading the effort to promote mass immigration and intermarriage in order to achieve “white extinction.” The Great Replacement theory has been cited in other events in recent years, including the Tree of Life mass shooting in Pittsburgh and other mass shootings both in the U.S. and abroad.

Alabama

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 28 (211.1% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 27 (440.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 1 (75.0% decrease from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.2%

Alaska

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 3 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 2 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Vandalism: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Jewish population: 0.7%

Arizona

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 53 (65.6% increase from 2018)

Assault: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 35 (75.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 17 (41.7% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 1.7%

Arkansas

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 7 (133.3% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 6 (200.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 1 (No change from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.1%

California

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 518 (51.9% increase from 2018)

Assault: 13 (44.4% increase from 2018)

Harassment: 327 (34.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 178 (102.3% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 3.1%

Colorado

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 71 (82.1% increase from 2018)

Assault: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 50 (78.6% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 20 (81.8% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 1.7%

Connecticut

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 68 (74.4% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (100.0% decrease from 2018)

Harassment: 55 (189.5% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 13 (31.6% decrease from 2018)

Jewish population: 3.3%

Delaware

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 11 (450.0% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 6 (500.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 5 (400.0% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 1.5%

Florida

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 269 (253.9% increase from 2018)

Assault: 1 (No change from 2018)

Harassment: 214 (345.8% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 54 (100.0% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 3.1%

Georgia

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 80 (166.7% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (100.0% decrease from 2018)

Harassment: 70 (180.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 10 (150.0% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 1.3%

Hawaii

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 5 (400.0% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 4 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Vandalism: 1 (No change from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.5%

Idaho

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 8 (60.0% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 4 (33.3% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 4 (100.0% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.1%

Illinois

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 121 (137.3% increase from 2018)

Assault: 1 (No change from 2018)

Harassment: 74 (138.7% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 46 (142.1% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 2.5%

Indiana

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 33 (120.0% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 27 (350.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 6 (33.3% decrease from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.4%

Iowa

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 14 (No change from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 9 (25.0% decrease from 2018)

Vandalism: 5 (150.0% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.2%

Kansas

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 9 (200.0% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 5 (150.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 4 (300.0% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.6%

Kentucky

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 16 (700.0% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 13 (1,200.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 3 (200.0% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.4%

Louisiana

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 14 (16.7% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 13 (160.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 1 (85.7% decrease from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.3%

Maine

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 13 (44.4% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 6 (20.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 7 (75.0% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.9%

Maryland

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 109 (179.5% increase from 2018)

Assault: 3 (200.0% increase from 2018)

Harassment: 63 (96.9% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 43 (616.7% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 3.9%

Massachusetts

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 152 (5.6% increase from 2018)

Assault: 4 (33.3% increase from 2018)

Harassment: 66 (11.9% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 82 (No change from 2018)

Jewish population: 4.3%

Michigan

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 111 (428.6% increase from 2018)

Assault: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 93 (615.4% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 17 (112.5% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.9%

Minnesota

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 53 (89.3% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 31 (24.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 22 (633.3% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 1.2%

Mississippi

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 7 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 6 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Vandalism: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Jewish population: 0.1%

Missouri

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 30 (275.0% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 23 (1,050.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 7 (16.7% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 1.1%

Montana

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 14 (250.0% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 7 (250.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 7 (250.0% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.1%

Nebraska

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 14 (22.2% decrease from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 7 (58.8% decrease from 2018)

Vandalism: 7 (600.0% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.5%

Nevada

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 30 (150.0% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 22 (450.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 8 (No change from 2018)

Jewish population: 2.6%

New Hampshire

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 14 (40.0% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 7 (22.2% decrease from 2018)

Vandalism: 7 (600.0% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.7%

New Jersey

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 408 (104.0% increase from 2018)

Assault: 9 (350.0% increase from 2018)

Harassment: 244 (159.6% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 155 (49.0% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 6.7%

New Mexico

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 8 (No change from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 4 (20.0% decrease from 2018)

Vandalism: 4 (33.3% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.6%

New York

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 580 (70.6% increase from 2018)

Assault: 72 (323.5% increase from 2018)

Harassment: 240 (116.2% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 268 (26.4% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 8.8%

North Carolina

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 39 (14.7% increase from 2018)

Assault: 1 (No change from 2018)

Harassment: 28 (16.7% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 10 (11.1% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.5%

North Dakota

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 6 (20.0% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 2 (50.0% decrease from 2018)

Vandalism: 4 (300.0% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.1%

Ohio

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 61 (96.8% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 43 (152.9% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 18 (28.6% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 1.3%

Oklahoma

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 11 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 8 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Vandalism: 3 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Jewish population: 0.1%

Oregon

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 40 (471.4% increase from 2018)

Assault: 2 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 22 (1,000.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 16 (220.0% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 1.0%

Pennsylvania

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 114 (28.1% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (100.0% decrease from 2018)

Harassment: 85 (70.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 29 (21.6% decrease from 2018)

Jewish population: 3.3%

Rhode Island

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 19 (280.0% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 14 (366.7% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 5 (150.0% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 1.7%

South Carolina

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 44 (633.3% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 36 (500.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 8 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Jewish population: 0.3%

South Dakota

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 3 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 2 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Vandalism: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Jewish population: 0.0%

Tennessee

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 40 (300.0% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 27 (237.5% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 13 (550.0% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.3%

Texas

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 211 (427.5% increase from 2018)

Assault: 2 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 121 (332.1% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 88 (633.3% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.6%

Utah

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 11 (10.0% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 6 (25.0% decrease from 2018)

Vandalism: 5 (150.0% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.2%

Vermont

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 6 (14.3% decrease from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 3 (200.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 3 (50.0% decrease from 2018)

Jewish population: 1.2%

Virginia

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 69 (122.6% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 50 (150.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 19 (72.7% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 1.7%

Washington

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 65 (103.1% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 28 (75.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 37 (131.3% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 1.0%

Washington D.C.

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 37 (15.6% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 24 (14.3% decrease from 2018)

Vandalism: 13 (225.0% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 8.3%

West Virginia

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 3 (50.0% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 2 (No change from 2018)

Vandalism: 1 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Jewish population: 0.1%

Wisconsin

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 45 (104.5% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 35 (94.4% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 10 (150.0% increase from 2018)

Jewish population: 0.6%

Wyoming

Antisemitic incidents in 2022: 2 (100.0% increase from 2018)

Assault: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Harassment: 2 (100.0% increase from 2018)

Vandalism: 0 (No incidents in 2018 to compare)

Jewish population: 0.2%

