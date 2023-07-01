3 teen boys arrested for drive-by shooting that left man dead in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police announced Friday they arrested three teen boys in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a man nearly three months ago. The shooting happened just after midnight on April 10 near 29th Avenue and Madison Street. Police say Mark Resendez, 46, was outside his house when a vehicle went by and those inside began shooting at him. Officers found Rezendez shot several times in his driveway. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The shooting investigation led police to arrest the three teens in connection to the shooting on June 23. They were booked into the Juvenile Courts Center. Police didn’t say what evidence led them to the suspects.

Police say the man was shot in his front porch.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.