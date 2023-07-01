Yarnell Hill Fire sole survivor helping others with healing

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - June 30th marks ten years since 19 Granite Mountain Hotshot firefighters died trying to save homes from the Yarnell Hill fire 30 miles southwest of Prescott. We caught up with the crew’s lone survivor to see how he’s now helping others in recovery after finding grace & sobriety through faith.

For four years, Brendan McDonough was as locked in time as the memories & images etched into the granite headstones of his fallen brothers.

“I was struggling a lot. Making really poor decisions, and I was not honoring them,” McDonough said.

“You’re famous for something no one wants to be famous for,” he said. “I thought for so long, the morning of June 30th, 2013, I’d never be better than that man,” he said.

The Granite Mountain Hotshots started the day working burn-backs on the southern flank of the Yarnell Hill Fire in the Weaver Mountains.

“You don’t ever think it’s going to be that day,” McDonough said. He was assigned lookout as the team moved to the east to cut line and save homes. “The biggest issue was the timeframe of what we thought we had versus what happened,” he explained.

We went back there to see the terrain they were dealing with, rocks, boulders, and dense brambles. Brendan was watching the weather and remembered the wind pulling a 180; it started pushing toward him, so he had to leave his lookout. The fire hit a trigger point which should have given the rest of the team a full hour to evacuate to their safe zone. Instead, he says, flames came racing through the valley, trapping them in a box canyon in just 12 minutes. All 19 men died.

“It skipped like a rock on water. That’s just how fast it moved,” McDonough said. He remembers the gut punch of hearing the last radio call. “It was devastating. I mean... my world caved in.”

The days, weeks, and months that followed were full of vigils, memorials, and fundraisers, flooding him with hugs and condolences; the wound stayed fresh. Instead of embracing the support, Brendan felt unworthy, suffocated. “And I didn’t want to ask for help,” he said.

“I had this whole world, you know, willing to support me through this tragedy & I still couldn’t find the willingness to be who I needed to be. All those resources at my hand, and it still took years,” McDonough said.

He shut people out and fell on old habits to numb the pain. “Here’s Brendan, this, you know, felon junkie, as I say all the time, that made it, and I’m asking God, ‘Why? Why couldn’t you have just taken me?” McDonough said. “It didn’t matter how much alcohol I used. I couldn’t stop it. I couldn’t drown it out.”

With nothing to lose, he gave therapy another try and found faith in a new fellowship in sobriety. “My brothers wouldn’t want me stuck living in that moment in a loop,” McDonough said.

He just recently celebrated six years of sobriety. He wrote a book, Granite Mountain , and was only six months sober when the movie, Only the Brave , came out in 2017.

“I remember thinking to myself, like, ‘God, let me be sober for today on this red carpet. Like in this moment, just today,” McDonough said. And with each day came new clarity. “And it brought such peace just to surrender. Just finding purpose again.”

As for when it hit him that he could be for others, what his brothers were for him, he says he’s still working on that. He’s humble, of course. At Holdfast Recovery in Prescott, which he helped start up, they’ve seen five years of success stories & new beginnings.

Brendan is counting his blessings. He’s been married four years now and has three kids, celebrating milestones and learning to put his goals in writing. His Instagram post from New Year’s Day lists his goals for 2023. One saying, ‘See if I have a future back in the fire service.’

“I’m having to really do some soul searching,” McDonough said. “I just don’t want to not answer that question, and I just want closure on it. It’s one piece that I haven’t had closure yet.”

He’s finally made peace, giving himself grace and permission to live beyond that day to honor the men who believed in him more than he did and taught him what it means to be a man and father.

“They’re not defined by that one day,” McDonough said. And neither is he. “What I can give... is a lifetime of trying to serve others. For me, that is a life worth living.”

Brendan says it’s become a tradition to spend each June 30th doing something special with his family. This year he plans to take them, like last year, to the rodeo.

