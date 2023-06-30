On Your Side recovers $47K for viewers during June

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanks to On Your Side, Frank Lamanna received a check for nearly $47,000. “That’s exactly what my wife and I thought. You know, this is a problem that Gary Harper and his team can handle and help us with,” Frank said. “And you guys definitely delivered.”

Earlier this month, Frank explained how the rubber hose connected to his washing machine burst and flooded the Chandler condominium that he rents out. “It happened in the middle of the night and the water ran all night. And it pretty much touched every corner of the condo.”

But Frank says the insurance company looking into his claim dragged their investigation out for 12 months, meaning Frank was unable to repair the damage or rent out the condo. After On Your Side got involved, Frank says things really moved fast and the insurance company mailed Frank a check for almost $45,000 to pay for the damage and to cover his year’s worth of lost rent. Frank says it all happened thanks to On Your Side. Frank told us, “We got a call from them the following day and then a check the following week. So we can’t thank you enough.”

And that story led to one of the most-watched news reports on AZFamily’s social media platforms. On Your Side explained how easy it is to prevent your washing machine hoses from bursting and causing extensive damage. Heather Paul from State Farm Insurance told On Your Side that burst water hoses are a huge problem. “It could potentially expose your home to nearly 31,000 gallons of water over a weekend. So, that’s equivalent to having a 20 by 40-foot swimming pool of water in your home.” For easy and inexpensive ways to prevent flooding in your home, tap or click here.

Finally, there’s Richard Custer. Just this week, On Your Side helped the Sun City man get nearly $1,000 back in his pocket.

Richard remodels homes to rent out and got so busy renovating that he made a mistake paying his bills online. According to Richard, he meant to pay his Discover Card but mistakenly sent the money to EPCOR, his water company. After waiting three weeks for the utility company to return his money, On Your Side got involved and Richard immediately received his money — even though the water company claims Richard would have gotten it without On Your Side’s involvement. Richard disagrees. “Thanks to Gary Harper, I think it kind of shook them up a little and got them to get that check out a lot faster.”

When you add up all the money On Your Side was able to recover for our viewers during the month of June, it comes to $46,772. And for the entire year, the grand total amounts to $294,149.

