Teen girl hospitalized after being shot by boyfriend in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 17-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was allegedly shot by her boyfriend at a home in west Phoenix early Friday morning.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that the shooting broke out at a home near 20th Avenue and Alvarado Road, just south of Encanto. When officers arrived, they found a teenage girl who was allegedly shot by a man believed to be her older boyfriend. Detectives say that a parent called the boyfriend to return to the house, which is how officers were quickly able to arrest him. Details surrounding what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.