Suspect arrested in shooting death of man at Goodyear house party

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Goodyear police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to a deadly party shooting that happened in 2022. On Wednesday, officers arrested Phoenix resident Angel Vidales-Hernandez, who is facing homicide charges.

Goodyear police say the shooting happened just after midnight on May 14, 2022, at a home near Litchfield Road and Western Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot, later identified as 19-year-old Mohamed Salim Abdullah, while more shootings from unidentified fleeing vehicles were heard by officers. Abdullah was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

In a year-long investigation, Goodyear police detectives said they searched extensively through leads and multiple interviews to piece together what led up to the shooting and who was responsible for Abdullah’s death. Ultimately, authorities pinpointed Hernandez as the suspect Court records say that officers were told by one witness, a partygoer who is familiar with Hernandez and was initially identified as a person of interest, that Abdullah had been “mad dogging” Hernandez, a slang term for a threatening glare, and that Abdullah allegedly pointed a gun at Hernandez. That witness told detectives that Hernandez shot Abdullah, and everyone ran off. He also identified the other people wanted by police, one of them being Hernandez.

Court papers say that authorities conducted a search warrant on cellphones that had photos of guns being shown off and search histories of “how to delete a Facebook account,” “definition of homicide” and “homicide vs murders.” Police say that photos of Hernandez were intentionally deleted from the witness’ cellphone about one hour before entering the Goodyear Police Department.

Hernandez faces one count of 2nd-degree murder. He is being held in the Maricopa County Superior Court jail on a $500,000 secured appearance bond.

