Semi-truck driver was on TikTok when he caused crash that killed 5 on I-10 near Chandler, DPS says

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A distracted semi-truck driver was using TikTok when he caused a fiery crash on Interstate 10 near Chandler earlier this year, killing five and is now facing charges, the Department of Public Safety said. Investigators said 36-year-old Danny G. Tiner was arrested on Thursday and they revealed more information about the wreck.

According to DPS, Tiner was driving 68 mph in a 55-mph construction zone on I-10 on January 12 around 6:15 a.m. He was reportedly using TikTok on his cellphone when he plowed into two cars, pushing them into another semi-truck and two other cars just past the Chandler Boulevard exit. The two cars that were crushed between the semi-trucks burst into flames, killing five. The freeway was shut down for about 11 hours that day.

Tina originally said he received a message on his work tablet and “acknowledged the message,” DPS said. He said when he looked back up, traffic was stopped and he couldn’t stop in time. But with the help of the FBI, DPS said investigators examined Tiner’s phone and found what he was doing on his phone. Tiner was booked into jail on five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment and one count of tampering with physical evidence, all felonies. DPS said it had help from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and the FBI in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.