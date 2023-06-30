From safety to citations, what you need to know about fireworks this July 4th

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Across the U.S., 11 people died and 10,200 were treated at the hospital for injuries related to fireworks in 2022, according to a new report by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The agency’s report also revealed more than 40% of fireworks tested by the CPSC were made with illegal components, including fuses that didn’t comply with the law, prohibited chemicals and pyrotechnic overload.

“We’re seeing far too many deaths and injuries associated with fireworks again,” said Alex Hoehn-Saric, the chair of the CPSC. “If you are going to have fireworks, light them one at a time on a flat surface. Have a bucket of water nearby, and never re-light a dud.”

Many of the deaths were linked to mortar-style devices, which are illegal in Arizona. “The basics are if it shoots up in the air, you can’t be using those,” said Glendale Police Sergeant Randy Stewart. “Those fines can be up to $1,500 to $2,000 fines if you’re using those types of fireworks that are not permitted.”

On Your Side checked in with several communities and learned there are hundreds of complaints about fireworks every year but only a handful of citations. Mesa police tell us they received 402 calls for service for fireworks complaints between January 2021 and June 2023. During the same time period, two citations were issued for possession of fireworks.

Phoenix police records show a total of four citations for illegal possession of fireworks over the past six July 4th holiday weeks. Tempe police say in 2022, they received 10 calls for service about fireworks, 21 calls in 2021, and nine calls in 2020.

Glendale dealt with more complaints. According to police, they had 226 calls for service about fireworks during last year’s July 4th holiday week, which resulted in five citations. Over the holiday in 2021, the department received 338 calls about fireworks, with seven citations issued. “If someone is shooting something in the air, we’re trying to figure out where they’re at, so they may be calling from a few blocks away. We’ve got to be able to find that location,” Stewart said. “The other difficulty is it’s happening by the time we get the call, it gets to dispatch, and officer gets dispatched, they arrive on scene it can be several minutes and then that person is already gone.”

To handle the expected fireworks complaints, Glendale Police will have a team of officers working overtime assigned to calls about fireworks. “We know it’s going to be a busy night,” Stewart said. “We are going to have an extra supervisor and some extra officers actually patrolling the neighborhoods just for that reason. This also helps alleviate the patrol that they can go out and do their regular duties.”

If you are using legal fireworks, then keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case there’s a fire. The CPSC also says it’s important to keep children away from fireworks, including sparklers, which can burn at up to 2,000 degrees.

The holiday is almost here -- and Kylee Cruz went out with some Scottsdale firefighters to get a handle of best practices when handling fireworks.

