Phoenix City Council approves plan to send hundreds of unclaimed guns to Ukrainian police force

City hall sign in front of the City of Phoenix civic center located in downtown Phoenix, Arizona
City of Phoenix civic center located at 200 w. Washington Street in downtown Phoenix.(azfamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix has unanimously approved a plan to send hundreds of unclaimed firearms to the National Police of Ukraine.

During a meeting earlier this week, the council approved a plan allowing 500 to 600 guns to be transferred to a private company, which will then give them to the Ukrainian police force. Right now, only 9mm, 45mm, 39mm and 12 gauge firearms will be provided. No city or taxpayer funds will be used to transport the weapons, the council agenda item said.

As required by state law, “firearms are unclaimed when there has been no owner contact after a thirty-day notice,” At that point, law enforcement or city entities can dispose of or sell them. In 2022, the Miami New Times reported that the City of Miami passed a gun buyback resolution to ship firearms to Ukraine.

