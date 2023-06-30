Your Life
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer talks future, lawsuit

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer talks about running for reelection and his lawsuit against Kari Lake.
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:14 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The top election official in Maricopa County shot down any speculation that he might make a run for the U.S. Senate next year. Republican Stephen Richer, a frequent target of voters who refuse to accept certified election results, said he considered running for the higher office but decided it wasn’t the right time. “It would also prohibit me from running this office. You can’t run for an office like the U.S. Senate and also run an office of 150 people,” Richer said.

Richer, who was first elected to the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office in 2020, said he is focusing on winning a second term in 2024. He hasn’t officially announced he’s running again for recorder.

Following the November election, Richer said he’s faced death threats and other “dire consequences.” His lawsuit against Kari Lake is asking for damages and demanding that Lake remove any false and defamatory statements about him from her social media accounts. Richer acknowledged the high legal standard for defamation involving a public official, adding that Lake has met that threshold. Lake is rumored to be a potential candidate in the Senate race. The entire interview with Richer for the Politics Unplugged Podcast will be available Sunday night.

Political editor Dennis Welch speaks with the former governor about his new position as CEO of Citizens for Free Enterprise.

