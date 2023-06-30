Man shot near north Phoenix shopping center; search for shooter continues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are on the search for a suspect who allegedly shot a man near a busy north Phoenix shopping center early Friday morning.

A police spokesperson tells Arizona’s Family that a man was injured after a shooting broke out near 3rd Street and Bell Road around 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they learned the victim had made his way into a Big Lots store in the area. He was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence surrounding the retailer and the parking lot.

At this time, details surrounding what led up to the shooting have not been released. However, police say an active search is underway for the shooter.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.