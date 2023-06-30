Man detained for hitting woman with his car, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is in the hospital after a man allegedly struck her with his vehicle in west Phoenix on Friday morning.

Officers responded around 4:50 a.m. to reports of an assault near the neighborhood streets of 85th Drive and Vernon Avenue, southwest of 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road. There they found a woman with serious injuries and a man, who was later detained on the scene. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, and police are questioning the man.

Police say the two were fighting when the man drove into the woman with his car. Their relation to one another and the details that led up to the incident are under investigation.

