Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man detained for hitting woman with his car, police say

Police say a fight between a man and a woman escalated when the man drove his car into a the...
Police say a fight between a man and a woman escalated when the man drove his car into a the woman in a west Phoenix neighborhood.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is in the hospital after a man allegedly struck her with his vehicle in west Phoenix on Friday morning.

Officers responded around 4:50 a.m. to reports of an assault near the neighborhood streets of 85th Drive and Vernon Avenue, southwest of 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road. There they found a woman with serious injuries and a man, who was later detained on the scene. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, and police are questioning the man.

Police say the two were fighting when the man drove into the woman with his car. Their relation to one another and the details that led up to the incident are under investigation.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters gained ground against the fire on Wednesday.
Evacuations lifted in Scottsdale; Diamond Fire 60% contained
Long time 'Good Morning Arizona' anchor Olivia Fierro is saying goodbye as she moves onto new...
Olivia Fierro says goodbye to Arizona’s Family after nearly 2 decades
FILE – This file photo shows the front of a Costco store.
Why Costco may ask to see an additional form of ID on your next shopping trip
The body was found on Wednesday night.
Worker electrocuted while repairing hot tub inside east Phoenix fitness center
Kari Lake, left, is being sued by Stephen Richer, right, for defamation.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer sues Kari Lake, her campaign for defamation

Latest News

Momnation group lifts up and inspires other moms in the Phoenix area
Keep yourself and kids safe this 4th of July in Arizona
Police say that the parent was able to get the boyfriend to come back to the house, and...
Teen girl hospitalized after being shot by boyfriend in west Phoenix, police say
Public memorial to be held for the Yarnell 19 in Prescott