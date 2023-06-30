Your Life
Man detained for hitting alleged girlfriend with his car, police say

Police say a fight between a man and a woman escalated when the man drove his car into a the woman in a west Phoenix neighborhood.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:11 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is in the hospital after a man allegedly struck her with his vehicle in west Phoenix on Friday morning.

Officers responded around 4:50 a.m. to reports of an assault near the neighborhood streets of 85th Drive and Vernon Avenue, southwest of 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road. There they found a woman with serious injuries and a man, later identified as 27-year-old Elijah Grear, who was later detained on the scene. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, and police are questioning Grear.

Police say the two were fighting when he drove into the woman with his car. The two were later found to be dating one another, and the details that led up to the incident are under investigation.

