Man dead after crash near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died Thursday evening after he was hit by an SUV while reportedly standing in a roadway near downtown Phoenix.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to an accident involving a pedestrian near Jefferson and 11th Avenue — an area known as “The Zone” — where they found a man critically injured. Phoenix Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene.

A witness to the crash told police that the man was standing in the roadway outside of any marked crosswalks before he was hit by an SUV. The driver who allegedly hit the man stayed on the scene and spoke with officers. Police don’t believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

