Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Man dead after crash near downtown Phoenix

A witness told police that the man was in the road outside of any marked crosswalk.
A witness told police that the man was in the road outside of any marked crosswalk.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died Thursday evening after he was hit by an SUV while reportedly standing in a roadway near downtown Phoenix.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to an accident involving a pedestrian near Jefferson and 11th Avenue — an area known as “The Zone” — where they found a man critically injured. Phoenix Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene.

A witness to the crash told police that the man was standing in the roadway outside of any marked crosswalks before he was hit by an SUV. The driver who allegedly hit the man stayed on the scene and spoke with officers. Police don’t believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters gained ground against the fire on Wednesday.
Evacuations lifted in Scottsdale; Diamond Fire 60% contained
Long time 'Good Morning Arizona' anchor Olivia Fierro is saying goodbye as she moves onto new...
Olivia Fierro says goodbye to Arizona’s Family after nearly 2 decades
FILE – This file photo shows the front of a Costco store.
Why Costco may ask to see an additional form of ID on your next shopping trip
The body was found on Wednesday night.
Worker electrocuted while repairing hot tub inside east Phoenix fitness center
Kari Lake, left, is being sued by Stephen Richer, right, for defamation.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer sues Kari Lake, her campaign for defamation

Latest News

City of Tempe renames streets originally named after KKK members
Hernandez is now facing homicide charges.
Suspect arrested in shooting death of man at Goodyear house party
Momnation group lifts up and inspires other moms in the Phoenix area
Keep yourself and kids safe this 4th of July in Arizona