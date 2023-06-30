Your Life
Man dead after being hit by a car in Glendale

Olive is closed between 43rd and 47th avenues.
Olive is closed between 43rd and 47th avenues.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead after police say he was hit by a car late Tuesday night in Glendale.

Glendale police say it happened near 45th and Olive avenues around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found that a man had been hit and his body was lying in the roadway. Details surrounding the crash are still extremely limited, and it’s unclear if the driver stayed at the scene. However, Olive Avenue is closed between 43rd and 47th avenues as the investigation continues.

