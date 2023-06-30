Man accused of stabbing girlfriend while she slept at Scottsdale hotel

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An 18-year-old Illinois man is jailed after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend multiple times this week at a Scottsdale hotel. Aidan A. Theis, 18, is facing several felony charges, including attempted murder.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to the Sonesta Suites Scottsdale Gainey Ranch hotel near Doubletree Ranch and Scottsdale roads after a woman ran to the lobby, bleeding and holding a knife. She told police she woke up in pain, realized her boyfriend was stabbing her and was able to wrestle the knife away from him before running for help. Medics found stab wounds on her neck, back and torso, and she was taken to a hospital, where doctors also found she had a collapsed lung.

The suspect, later identified as Theis, had last been seen running from the hotel room wearing only his underwear. After searching the hotel, officers soon found the suspect in a nearby parking lot, covered in what appeared to be dried blood on his hands and legs.

After he was taken into custody, Theis was later interviewed by detectives. According to court documents, he told investigators that he met his girlfriend playing games online and that they had been dating for about two years. He said that a few months ago, she flew to Illinois to see him and that he found videos on her phone showing her performing sex acts on another man.

Theis said they eventually reconciled and that he flew to Arizona to spend the 4th of July holiday with her. He told investigators that he was still upset about the cheating, and after she fell asleep in the hotel room, “I decided to attempt to take her life.” According to court documents, he grabbed a sharp kitchen knife from the kitchenette in the room and planned to “cut her throat.”

He said he stabbed her in the neck and continued to stab her when she woke up. Per documents, he asked if she was okay and told her, “I’m sorry,” before she wrestled the knife away from him.

The woman’s current condition is unknown. Theis was booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.