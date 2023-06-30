Your Life
Lots to do in Phoenix and beyond this holiday weekend

There's plenty to do this weekend before the 4th of July holiday!
By Dani Birzer
Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Grab those calendars and your pen to make sure you don’t miss out on the 4th of July weekend events headed to the Valley!

Phoenix

July 1 - Arizona Film Mixer! | Star Camp Creative Labs: 2323 W Mescal St. #201

Make some networking connections at this fun “Midsommar”-themed film mixer. Over $200 of raffle tickets will be available with guest speakers, photographers and so much more. Ages 21+ only, and you can get your tickets here.

July 1 - EMO PRIDE | The Rebel Lounge: 2303 E Indian School Rd.

Celebrate the last weekend of Pride month alongside DJs Matthew Moody, Benaddiction, and DJ Sad + Boujee. The show starts at 9 p.m., and tickets in advance are $10. At the door, tickets are $12. Ages 21+ only.

July 2 - Pierce the Veil & The Used: Creative Control Tour | Arizona Financial Theatre: 400 W Washington St.

See these two legendary bands take the stage together this weekend! Every $1 of every ticket goes to Living the Dream Foundation, an organization that serves children and young adults battling life-threatening health conditions. Click here for tickets.

July 1-2 - Last weekend to catch Jack and the Beanstalk | Great Arizona Puppet Theatre: 302 W Latham St.

It’s the story you know and love--with a twist. This show is recommended for ages 4 and up. You must buy your tickets in advance, and you can find them here!

Scottsdale

July 1 - Red, White, & Booze Bar Crawl | Old Town Scottsdale: 7295 E Stetson Dr.

Come get your red, white and booze drink on in Scottsdale with this fun bar crawl. Invite your friends as you wander from bar to bar. Ages 21+ only, and tickets start at $20 here.

July 2 - Scottsdale Philharmonic Independence Day Concert | La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church: 6300 E Bell Rd.

This two-hour annual concert is sure to delight, featuring classical and patriotic hits, including a tribute to the veterans and those serving in our various military branches. Click here for tickets.

Peoria

July 1 - Peoria Patriotic Celebration + Movie | Centennial Plaza Park: 9875 N 85th Ave.

This family-friendly event will have food, pet-friendly Bigscreen fireworks and a movie! All families are invited to bring their best patriotic wear and come ready to get wet (if you want!) at the Water Play Zone! Entry is free, but you can reserve a spot here. This year’s film will be “Rumble”!

Gilbert

July 1 - Final day to catch Bye Bye Birdie! | Hale Theatre: 50 W Page Ave.

It’s the final day to catch this Broadway classic that features some of your favorite Broadway songs, such as “Put on a Happy Face,” “A Lot of Livin’ to Do,” “The Telephone Hour,” and many more. Tickets start at $45 and can be found here.

