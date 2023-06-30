Your Life
LIVE: Fire crews fighting multiple fires in east Phoenix neighborhood

It's unclear what started the flames.
It's unclear what started the flames.
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:34 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of firefighters are battling multiple fires in an east Phoenix community. It started on Friday afternoon near 40th Street on Monte Vista Road, which is north of McDowell. Black smoke is billowing up from the fires. Aerial video shows two to three separate fires burning in the area. There isn’t much wind in the area with the fire and smoke going straight up, so it’s unclear how the other fires started. Flames could be seen from an Arizona Department of Transportation camera at Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and 32nd Street.

The Phoenix Fire Department said multiple trees and small buildings are on fire. It’s unclear how many people it’s affecting. An investigation is underway.

Trees and buildings are on fire.
Trees and buildings are on fire.

If you are in a safe area and have video or photos of the fire to share, you can upload them here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

