LIVE: Fire crews fighting multiple fires in east Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of firefighters are battling multiple fires in an east Phoenix community. It started on Friday afternoon near 40th Street on Monte Vista Road, which is north of McDowell. Black smoke is billowing up from the fires. Aerial video shows two to three separate fires burning in the area. There isn’t much wind in the area with the fire and smoke going straight up, so it’s unclear how the other fires started. Flames could be seen from an Arizona Department of Transportation camera at Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and 32nd Street.

The Phoenix Fire Department said multiple trees and small buildings are on fire. It’s unclear how many people it’s affecting. An investigation is underway.

Trees and buildings are on fire. (Arizona's Family)

