Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Janitor turns off lab freezer because of ‘annoying alarms,’ destroys decades of research

The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it...
The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it warning not to do anything to it while it undergoes emergency repairs.(fstop123/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, N.Y. (CNN) - More than 20 years of scientific research is down the drain.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York says a janitor turned off a lab freezer after hearing multiple “annoying” alarms.

Decades of research, including cell cultures and specimens were ruined.

According to the school, the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it warning not to do anything to it while it undergoes emergency repairs.

The school says a safety lock box had been installed around the freezer’s outlet and socket. So, the janitor flipped the circuit breaker, turning the freezer off.

The school is suing the janitor’s employer, Daigle Cleaning Systems, for more than $1 million in damages and legal fees.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute blames the company, not the contracted worker himself, claiming it failed to properly train and supervise him.

The institute says a janitor should be trained to not try to fix an electrical issue.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters gained ground against the fire on Wednesday.
Evacuations lifted in Scottsdale; Diamond Fire 60% contained
Long time 'Good Morning Arizona' anchor Olivia Fierro is saying goodbye as she moves onto new...
Olivia Fierro says goodbye to Arizona’s Family after nearly 2 decades
FILE – This file photo shows the front of a Costco store.
Why Costco may ask to see an additional form of ID on your next shopping trip
The body was found on Wednesday night.
Worker electrocuted while repairing hot tub inside east Phoenix fitness center
Kari Lake, left, is being sued by Stephen Richer, right, for defamation.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer sues Kari Lake, her campaign for defamation

Latest News

FILE - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond speaks during an interview, Feb. 1, 2023, in...
No charges for Oklahoma sheriff who talked of killing journalists, prosecutor says
A grenade found among Goodwill donations forced the store to evacuate.
Goodwill employees find grenade in donations
FILE - A person walks past the Fox News Headquarters in New York on April 12, 2023. Fox News...
Fox News settles with former Tucker Carlson producer who testified in Dominion case for $12 million
A new schedule is in effect for Texas USPS mail carriers following an employee's death in...
Postal Service enacts new start times for Texas mail carriers after employee dies in heat
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden offers alternative student debt relief plan that would remove immediate threat of default