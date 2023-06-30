Invasive New Zealand mudsnails confirmed to be in Tonto Creek

NORTHEAST OF PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An invasive snail known as the New Zealand mudsnail has been found for the first time in Tonto Creek. The tiny snails are getting close to the Tonto Creek Hatchery, forcing Arizona Game and Fish to shut it down. “They kind of act like fish junk food,” Arizona Game and Fish aquatic invasive species coordinator Kate Dukette said.

When it comes to the mudsnails, Dukette doesn’t have a single good thing to say about them. “Fish can eat them and consume them, but they can’t digest them,” she said. “Another issue is they outcompete a lot of other native snails and other invertebrates that live in the ecosystem.” Once these mudsnails are found in a running body of water, they’re not leaving. It only takes one snail to start a new population because they’re all female, can clone themselves, and have live embryos inside their shell. That’s why Game and Fish hatcheries administrator Wayne Jones wasted no time closing off the Tonto Creek Hatchery to the public. “The fear is somebody going into the creek and then walking into the hatchery and then bringing them in that way,” he said.

If they did find their way into the hatchery, Jones says, based on past mudsnail removals, that would mean time-consuming and expensive treatments. “We have to run a copper treatment three times a year. That treatment runs for a month and a half to two months, so in that time you’re adding more stress to the fish,” Jones said. “It greatly diminishes infrastructure. So aluminum infrastructure, anything metal it degrades and it degrades quick.”

There’s no planned reopening date for the Tonto Creek Hatchery. But Game and Fish have authorized a director’s order for anyone fishing or spending time in the Tonto Creek, requiring people to clean, drain, dry and decontaminate any equipment after entering mudsnail-infested waters. “Anything that touched the water, make sure you check your pets,” Dukette said. “They can pick it up on their fur and drag it from one place to the other. There are some easily-overlooked things.”

Some cleaning options include freezing any equipment overnight or soaking it in 140-degree water for 10 minutes. Dukette says, fortunately, Game and Fish believes they found these mudsnails in the Tonto Creek early in their invasion. They’ve also been found in other Arizona bodies of water, such as Canyon Creek, Oak Creek, and the lower Salt River.

