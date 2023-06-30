First Alert Weather: Intense heat expected this weekend across metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Our first heat wave of the season is set to begin this weekend and continue through the Fourth of July. That means well-above average and dangerous temperatures. Look for a high of 110 degrees today and a High Pollution Advisory for ozone.

Saturday, we’ll see the mercury climb to 113 degrees, and on Sunday and Monday, high pressure is set to sit directly over Arizona, bringing temperatures to about 115 degrees during the afternoon hours.

On Tuesday, the Fourth of July, look for a Valley of high of 112 degrees, with mountain communities in the 80s and 90s. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley and the western deserts of Arizona from Saturday through Tuesday. Those are First Alert weather days and everyone is encouraged to use extra caution in the intense, near-record heat.

