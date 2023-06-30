First Alert Weather: A hot holiday ahead for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another nice start to our morning with a low of 78 degrees which is 5 degrees below our average low of 83 degrees. Get ready for a big warm-up starting today with a high of 111 degrees, 4 degrees above our average. A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build over our state and bring even warmer temperatures our way starting tomorrow.

We have issued a First Alert because of the heat for the next four days. Saturday through Tuesday, temperatures will be well above average, and the hottest day will be on Sunday, with a high of 115 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning through Tuesday, July 4, so make sure to find cool areas to take a break.

There will be no sign of the monsoon for the next seven days. We are expecting to stay dry and hot through next week as well. In fact, we have just hit 100 days with no measurable rainfall in Phoenix. Our current dry streak of weather will crack the top 10 longest runs if we go another 18 days without rain.

