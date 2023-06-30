Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

First Alert Weather: A hot holiday ahead for metro Phoenix

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning through Tuesday, July 4.
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning through Tuesday, July 4.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another nice start to our morning with a low of 78 degrees which is 5 degrees below our average low of 83 degrees. Get ready for a big warm-up starting today with a high of 111 degrees, 4 degrees above our average. A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to build over our state and bring even warmer temperatures our way starting tomorrow.

We have issued a First Alert because of the heat for the next four days. Saturday through Tuesday, temperatures will be well above average, and the hottest day will be on Sunday, with a high of 115 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning through Tuesday, July 4, so make sure to find cool areas to take a break.

There will be no sign of the monsoon for the next seven days. We are expecting to stay dry and hot through next week as well. In fact, we have just hit 100 days with no measurable rainfall in Phoenix. Our current dry streak of weather will crack the top 10 longest runs if we go another 18 days without rain.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters gained ground against the fire on Wednesday.
Evacuations lifted in Scottsdale; Diamond Fire 60% contained
Long time 'Good Morning Arizona' anchor Olivia Fierro is saying goodbye as she moves onto new...
Olivia Fierro says goodbye to Arizona’s Family after nearly 2 decades
FILE – This file photo shows the front of a Costco store.
Why Costco may ask to see an additional form of ID on your next shopping trip
The body was found on Wednesday night.
Worker electrocuted while repairing hot tub inside east Phoenix fitness center
Kari Lake, left, is being sued by Stephen Richer, right, for defamation.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer sues Kari Lake, her campaign for defamation

Latest News

AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for 6/30/23
.
First Alert Weather: Intense heat expected this weekend across metro Phoenix
AZFamily First Alert Weather 9AM Update for 6/30/23
AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 6/30/23