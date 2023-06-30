Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Circle K employee stabbed during robbery in north Phoenix

Police surrounded the store throughout the night as detectives pieced together what happened.
Police surrounded the store throughout the night as detectives pieced together what happened.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:30 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A north Phoenix Circle K clerk is in the hospital Friday morning after he was stabbed during a robbery.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that the stabbing happened just after midnight in the store off of 32nd Street and Union Hills Drive. When officers arrived, they found an employee who has been stabbed. He was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the suspect had walked into the store and demanded money. When the clerk refused to give the suspect money, the suspect stabbed him, grabbed some cash and took off. Police are now working on identifying and locating the suspect, but no other information has been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters gained ground against the fire on Wednesday.
Evacuations lifted in Scottsdale; Diamond Fire 60% contained
Long time 'Good Morning Arizona' anchor Olivia Fierro is saying goodbye as she moves onto new...
Olivia Fierro says goodbye to Arizona’s Family after nearly 2 decades
FILE – This file photo shows the front of a Costco store.
Why Costco may ask to see an additional form of ID on your next shopping trip
The body was found on Wednesday night.
Worker electrocuted while repairing hot tub inside east Phoenix fitness center
Kari Lake, left, is being sued by Stephen Richer, right, for defamation.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer sues Kari Lake, her campaign for defamation

Latest News

Public memorial to be held for the Yarnell 19 in Prescott
Larry Rudolph was convicted of first-degree murder and mail fraud.
Arizona attorney predicts death penalty for PV dentist who murdered wife on safari trip
Crime scene tape could be seen throughout the retailer's parking lot.
Man shot near north Phoenix shopping center; search for shooter continues
.
First Alert Weather: Intense heat expected this weekend across metro Phoenix