Circle K employee stabbed during robbery in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A north Phoenix Circle K clerk is in the hospital Friday morning after he was stabbed during a robbery.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that the stabbing happened just after midnight in the store off of 32nd Street and Union Hills Drive. When officers arrived, they found an employee who has been stabbed. He was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the suspect had walked into the store and demanded money. When the clerk refused to give the suspect money, the suspect stabbed him, grabbed some cash and took off. Police are now working on identifying and locating the suspect, but no other information has been released.

