Arizona attorney general: Supreme Court ruling for website designer ‘woefully misguided’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona lawmakers and public officials are reacting to Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows businesses to refuse service to gays and other LGBTQ+ people on the basis of religion. In a statement, state attorney general Kris Mayes called the decision “woefully misguided” and continued to emphasize that several local and state non-discrimination protocols are in effect.

Today, a woefully misguided majority of the United States Supreme Court has decided that businesses open to the public may, in certain circumstances, discriminate against LGBTQ+ Americans. While my office is still reviewing the decision to determine its effects, I agree with Justice Sotomayor – the idea that the Constitution gives businesses the right to discriminate is “profoundly wrong.” Despite today’s ruling, Arizona law prohibits discrimination in places of public accommodation, including discrimination because of sexual orientation and gender identity. If any Arizonan believes that they have been the victim of discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), national origin, or ancestry in a place of public accommodation, they should file a complaint with my office. I will continue to enforce Arizona’s public accommodation law to its fullest extent.

In January, Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order that prohibits state agencies to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Such rules are also in effect for state contractors. Also in recent years, several major Arizona cities including Phoenix, Flagstaff, Tempe, Sedona, Mesa, Scottsdale, and Glendale, have signed non-discrimination ordinances.

In 2014, then Gov. Janet Brewer voted SB 1062, which would have allowed individuals and businesses to be granted exemptions from state law if it “substantially” burdened their religion. While it was hailed by bill sponsors as “religious freedom,” the bill was viewed as largely anti-LGBTQ and was vetoed by Brewer after garnering international attention.

Other lawmaker reactions

“In a free, fair, and democratic society, we have no room for social castes or second-class citizens. The United States’ greatest promise is equality under the law. But today’s Supreme Court decision undermines that cherished value by pronouncing that LGBT Arizonans can be singled out and denied goods and services at public businesses. But this decision doesn’t only affect the LGBT community. It also opens the door to racial and religious discrimination. As a result of this decision, a bigoted website designer can refuse to create a website for a Catholic couple and an antisemitic artist can refuse to create invitations to a Bar Mitzvah. As Democrats, we stand with the vast majority of Arizonans who believe in equality for all.”

“This decision by the Supreme Court is an ominous step backwards on civil rights for our country, which has been a beacon of freedom for the rest of the world. In its zeal to deny equal rights to the LGBTQ community, the extremists who pursued this lawsuit have opened the door to create a religious right to discriminate against protected classes, and even other religions, under the ironic guise of free speech. Where does it end? This will embolden businesses that want to discriminate, and their discrimination won’t just be limited to our community. Gay marriage is legal in our country. If you are open for business, you should be open for business for all. Taking away hard-won civil rights is a terrible message to send to the world as we celebrate our Independence Day."

