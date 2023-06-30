Your Life
Arizona attorney general: Supreme Court ruling for website designer ‘woefully misguided’

File photo -- Kris Mayes
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona lawmakers and public officials are reacting to Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows businesses to refuse service to gays and other LGBTQ+ people on the basis of religion. In a statement, state attorney general Kris Mayes called the decision “woefully misguided” and continued to emphasize that several local and state non-discrimination protocols are in effect.

In January, Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order that prohibits state agencies to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Such rules are also in effect for state contractors. Also in recent years, several major Arizona cities including Phoenix, Flagstaff, Tempe, Sedona, Mesa, Scottsdale, and Glendale, have signed non-discrimination ordinances.

In 2014, then Gov. Janet Brewer voted SB 1062, which would have allowed individuals and businesses to be granted exemptions from state law if it “substantially” burdened their religion. While it was hailed by bill sponsors as “religious freedom,” the bill was viewed as largely anti-LGBTQ and was vetoed by Brewer after garnering international attention.

Other lawmaker reactions

