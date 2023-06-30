Algae bloom at Bartlett Lake subsiding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tonto National Forest officials said on Thursday the algae bloom at Bartlett Lake has subsided. They ask people to use good judgment and avoid areas where the water is visibly cloudy or discolored with bright green and/or streaks forming. People are also urged to stay from algae mats or films forming at or near the surface. Young kids and pets should be extra careful and the water shouldn’t be used to cook or drink, experts said.

The Tonto National Forest took algae samples on June 16 but is still awaiting results from a private lab. However, officials warn that the algae’s level of toxin can vary widely in as little as 24 hours. “There is no testing currently available that can predict when algae will produce toxins or for how long,” the forest said in a statement. Officials will continue to monitor the situation and remind nature lovers that algae can be found in all natural lakes and rivers.

It was last week when the U.S. Forest Service told people to avoid the water because of the algae. Some canceled their plans but with the holiday weekend, people are urged to take precautions since the lake is still open to the public.

Potentially toxic algae are blooming in Bartlett Lake, and it could make you sick if it’s producing toxins.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.