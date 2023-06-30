Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Algae bloom at Bartlett Lake subsiding

Officials are still waiting on test rests on the algae.
Officials are still waiting on test rests on the algae.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tonto National Forest officials said on Thursday the algae bloom at Bartlett Lake has subsided. They ask people to use good judgment and avoid areas where the water is visibly cloudy or discolored with bright green and/or streaks forming. People are also urged to stay from algae mats or films forming at or near the surface. Young kids and pets should be extra careful and the water shouldn’t be used to cook or drink, experts said.

The Tonto National Forest took algae samples on June 16 but is still awaiting results from a private lab. However, officials warn that the algae’s level of toxin can vary widely in as little as 24 hours. “There is no testing currently available that can predict when algae will produce toxins or for how long,” the forest said in a statement. Officials will continue to monitor the situation and remind nature lovers that algae can be found in all natural lakes and rivers.

It was last week when the U.S. Forest Service told people to avoid the water because of the algae. Some canceled their plans but with the holiday weekend, people are urged to take precautions since the lake is still open to the public.

Potentially toxic algae are blooming in Bartlett Lake, and it could make you sick if it’s producing toxins.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters gained ground against the fire on Wednesday.
Evacuations lifted in Scottsdale; Diamond Fire 60% contained
Long time 'Good Morning Arizona' anchor Olivia Fierro is saying goodbye as she moves onto new...
Olivia Fierro says goodbye to Arizona’s Family after nearly 2 decades
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
FILE – This file photo shows the front of a Costco store.
Why Costco may ask to see an additional form of ID on your next shopping trip
The woman found dead in the vehicle was reported missing by her family two days before she was...
Woman found dead on Loop 202 in Mesa had been reported missing 2 days prior

Latest News

Larry Rudolph was convicted of first-degree murder and mail fraud.
Arizona attorney predicts death penalty for PV dentist who murdered wife on safari trip
Invasive snail found in Tonto Creek, forcing hatchery closure
The New Zealand mundsnails don't help the Arizona ecosystem at all.
Invasive New Zealand mudsnails confirmed to be in Tonto Creek
Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots 10 years later