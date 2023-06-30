5 people arrested during Gold Cup soccer matches at State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Some rowdy fans and a vendor are in trouble with the law for what they allegedly did at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium during the soccer matches on Thursday. According to the Department of Public Safety, three people were taken into custody after running onto the field at the end of one of the games. Another fan was arrested for allegedly fighting in the stands. That person was cited and then released. In the parking lot, violence broke out between two vendors. One of them was arrested for attacking the other, DPS said. No names have been released.

Concacaf started its Gold Cup tournament last Saturday in Chicago, with the group stage continuing on Thursday in Glendale, where it hosted two matches. Quator’s match with Hontorus ended with a 1-1 tie, and then Mexico easily handled Haiti 3-1. More matches are set for Friday night, but they will play at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey. USA’s next match is on Sunday against Trinidad and Tobago at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

