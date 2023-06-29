Yavapai County honors 19 fallen officers during special ceremony

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Yavapai County leaders held a ceremony Wednesday night to honor law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. There are 19 names on the fallen officers’ memorial in front of the Prescott Courthouse. The most recent name is Sgt. Rick Lopez, who worked with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Lopez was shot and killed during a routine surveillance check on June 28, 2022, in Cordes Lakes.

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes spoke during the ceremony Wednesday night. He said it was a time of “extraordinary sadness” where “so many lives were changed forever.” The sheriff spoke about how the community came together to support the sheriff’s office and the Lopez family in the year since.

Sgt. Lopez’s wife, Kymberli, says she appreciates all the support.

“It’s actually very healing, it really is,” she said. “It’s going to be difficult, I’m not going to lie. You know it’s a really deep wound but the community is coming together to honor all that have fallen and that’s important.”

Kymberli says the past year has been the toughest one in her life. She and her husband were married for more than 30 years and have kids and grandkids together. Seeing a few hundred people come together to honor her husband and the other fallen officers helped her. “If you’ve never lost a spouse, it’s very difficult. Everything you built is gone in a moment,” she said. “You don’t know what’s it like until you are right in the middle of it.”

Kymberli says she has good and bad days. Her faith and family are getting her through the hardest days. “I want to help them move on as well and keep his honor and keep his memory alive, but also heal at the same time.”

On Tuesday, a memorial dedicated to Sgt. Lopez was unveiled in Prescott Valley. That is where the Lopez family lives. You can stop by and see it at Antelope Park. The suspect accused of murdering Sgt. Lopez is due back in court for a hearing in September.

The memorial for Sgt. Rick Lopez was unveiled on Tuesday. (Lopez Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.