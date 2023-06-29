Your Life
Woman dead after reportedly being hit by a car in Mesa

A woman died after she was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Mesa. The driver is cooperating with...
A woman died after she was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Mesa. The driver is cooperating with Mesa detectives.(File photo courtesy: Mesa Police Dept.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:05 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A woman is dead after she was hit by a car in east Mesa early Thursday morning, officials say.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies were called out around 1 a.m. to the area of Southern Avenue and 97th Street. When they arrived, officers found a woman seriously injured after a car hit her. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Police say the driver stayed at the crash scene and is cooperating with detectives.

MCSO’s vehicular crimes unit is now investigating the crash. No other information has been released.

