Woman dead after reportedly being hit by a car in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car in east Mesa early Thursday morning, officials say.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies were called out around 1 a.m. to the area of Southern Avenue and 97th Street. When they arrived, officers found a woman seriously injured after a car hit her. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Police say the driver stayed at the crash scene and is cooperating with detectives.

MCSO’s vehicular crimes unit is now investigating the crash. No other information has been released.

