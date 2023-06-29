Video released shows possible witnesses of homicide in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police Department released a new video on Thursday showing possible witnesses to a deadly shooting last week and investigators hope they come forward. The surveillance video shows two men walking along the Grand Canal in the area of 22nd Street and Thomas Road on June 20. One of them has a backpack, while the other has a bicycle. The camera is far enough away that it’s hard to see their faces.

Police say 31-year-old Samuel Lamas Jr. was shot and killed in that neighborhood around 5 a.m. Detectives haven’t made any arrests. Anyone with information about the two men in the video or the case is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

