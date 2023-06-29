Your Life
Vice President Kamala Harris coming to the Phoenix area

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, waves at supporters who gathered to see her while speaking...
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, waves at supporters who gathered to see her while speaking to National Parks Service Superintendent Shirley MaKinney during a visit to the Stonewall Inn and National Monument, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Valley next week. According to a news release from the White House on Thursday, she will travel to Phoenix and the Gila River Indian Community on July 6. She’s expected to highlight the administration’s “ongoing commitment” to Native Americans and their communities. The stop is part of the Investing in America Tour, showcasing the administration’s infrastructure investment. The White House didn’t release any other details about the trip.

The last time Harris was in the Phoenix area was in January when she visited Tonopah. Harris was at the groundbreaking ceremony for Ten West Link, a transmission line project that is expected to deliver energy to millions of people in central Arizona and southern California. She took heat from critics about why she didn’t visit the border.

Arizona's Family got an exclusive interview with VP Harris and asked why she didn't visit the border on her trip to Tonopah.

