Vice President Kamala Harris coming to the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to the Valley next week. According to a news release from the White House on Thursday, she will travel to Phoenix and the Gila River Indian Community on July 6. She’s expected to highlight the administration’s “ongoing commitment” to Native Americans and their communities. The stop is part of the Investing in America Tour, showcasing the administration’s infrastructure investment. The White House didn’t release any other details about the trip.

The last time Harris was in the Phoenix area was in January when she visited Tonopah. Harris was at the groundbreaking ceremony for Ten West Link, a transmission line project that is expected to deliver energy to millions of people in central Arizona and southern California. She took heat from critics about why she didn’t visit the border.

Arizona's Family got an exclusive interview with VP Harris and asked why she didn't visit the border on her trip to Tonopah.

