Preparing Arizona homeowners for wildfires before they strike

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Many north Scottsdale homeowners were caught off guard when the Diamond Fire started to grow and came uncomfortably close to their homes. But being prepared for a wildfire is key, and that means talking to your insurance agent. “We feel if you do that at least once a year, that is good. And twice a year is even better,” Amy Harris with State Farm Insurance tells On Your Side. “But talk to them about your coverage needs.”

Harris says homeowners need to understand that if a home burns, insurance doesn’t pay out what a home is worth. Instead, she says most policies have a rebuilding clause instead. “So, market value is what a buyer would pay for the home and the land. And then the replacement cost is if you file a claim and have to replace, that is the cost of rebuilding.”

When it comes to rebuilding and getting paid for all your losses, use your cell phone to record every little item in and outside your home. “Like if you have a shed or something, you want to document that. And on the inside, you want to make sure you record your basement, your attic. Open drawers and record any expensive artwork. Make sure you zoom in on that kind of stuff and have it documented,” Harris said.

And finally, to be prepared for a wildfire means having a “go bag” always ready. A first-aid kit, water, a flashlight, copies of important documents and prescription drugs are just a few items that should always be ready to come with you at a moment’s notice. And one more thing is iff you have pets, make sure you have pet food and a bowl to put their water in. There are also the obvious steps homeowners need to take before a wildfire happens, like removing as much vegetation as you can within at least 30 feet of your home.

