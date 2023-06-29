Popular Phoenix hiking trails to close due to Excessive Heat Warning

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hiking trails at two popular Phoenix mountain parks will be closed during the day this holiday weekend and into early next week after the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Valley. Arizona’s Family First Alert meteorologists say temperatures over the next several days are expected to be between 110 and 115.

Because of the excessive heat, the City of Phoenix says hiking will be prohibited at Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., starting Saturday, July 1, through Tuesday, July 4. Hiking is also strongly discouraged at all other City of Phoenix trails on those days.

Trails within the City of Phoenix are closing when temperatures get dangerously high.

Excessive Heat Warnings are issued based on public health risks and high temperatures that exceed average temps for this time of year.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.