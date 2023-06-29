Your Life
Popular Phoenix hiking trails to close due to Excessive Heat Warning

The excessive heat warning means trails at Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak will be...
The excessive heat warning means trails at Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak will be temporarily closed.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hiking trails at two popular Phoenix mountain parks will be closed during the day this holiday weekend and into early next week after the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Valley. Arizona’s Family First Alert meteorologists say temperatures over the next several days are expected to be between 110 and 115.

Because of the excessive heat, the City of Phoenix says hiking will be prohibited at Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., starting Saturday, July 1, through Tuesday, July 4. Hiking is also strongly discouraged at all other City of Phoenix trails on those days.

Trails within the City of Phoenix are closing when temperatures get dangerously high.

Excessive Heat Warnings are issued based on public health risks and high temperatures that exceed average temps for this time of year.

