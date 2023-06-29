Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators are looking into what led up to an officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix on Wednesday night. It happened in a neighborhood near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Not a lot of details have been released from the department. However, the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, the police officers’ union, tweeted the suspect is in custody and no officers were hurt. An investigation is underway.

This is the 35th officer-involved shooting in the Valley so far this year and the 46th in Arizona overall.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: Officer involved shooting near 20th Ave and Buckeye Rd. Suspect is in custody. Thankfully no officers were injured. Posted by Phoenix Law Enforcement Association on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

