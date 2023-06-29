Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police investigating an officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix

No officers were hurt in a police shooting in central Phoenix on Wednesday night.
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:21 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators are looking into what led up to an officer-involved shooting in central Phoenix on Wednesday night. It happened in a neighborhood near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Not a lot of details have been released from the department. However, the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, the police officers’ union, tweeted the suspect is in custody and no officers were hurt. An investigation is underway.

This is the 35th officer-involved shooting in the Valley so far this year and the 46th in Arizona overall.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: Officer involved shooting near 20th Ave and Buckeye Rd. Suspect is in custody. Thankfully no officers were injured.

Posted by Phoenix Law Enforcement Association on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters gained ground against the fire on Wednesday.
Evacuations lifted in Scottsdale as crews make progress against Diamond Fire
Police identified the body as 18-year-old Parker League.
Body found in bonfire pit near Lost Dutchman park was teen missing from Tempe
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
.
‘Good Morning Arizona’ anchor Olivia Fierro leaving TV news after two decades
Kari Lake, left, is being sued by Stephen Richer, right, for defamation.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer sues Kari Lake, her campaign for defamation

Latest News

Friday, June 30 marks 10 years since 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots died battling the Yarnell...
Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots 10 years later
According to a nonprofit, Arizona is No. 4 nationwide for kids dying in hot cars.
Phoenix mom pushing for awareness about leaving kids in hot cars
Community remembers 19 fallen officers in Yavapai County
No officers hurt in police shooting in central Phoenix