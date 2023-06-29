Phoenix mom pushing for awareness about leaving kids in hot cars

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — With the scorching hot temperatures here in the Valley, one Phoenix mom who lost her daughter after she was left in a hot car wants to bring awareness to the issue to try and save other kids. “Check the back seat, front seat, and the trunk. Children have been known to go play hide and go seek,” said Dawn Peabody. Peabody lost her daughter in 2008 when she was left inside a car unattended; she called it a devastating result of a change in their routine. “Because we had family in town my husband stayed home that day and I went to work right after breakfast. When my husband got home from breakfast he did what he normal would do, he got out of the car and went to play with the boys in the backyard. About an hour later, someone said where was Maya.” Maya was left inside the car, but by the time they found her, it was too late.

Now, Peabody works to bring awareness, hoping this doesn’t happen to anyone else. According to the nonprofit Kids and Cars Safety, Arizona is No. 4 nationwide for kids dying in hot cars. In the past five years, there have been seven deaths. “Kids are not able to sweat to dissipate the heat to cool their bodies. They heat up three to five times faster than an adult,” said Janette Fennell, the Kids and Car Safety resident. Right now, 21 states have laws that explicitly make it a crime to leave a child unattended in a car, but Arizona is not one of them. However, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said people can still be charged with child endangerment if a child dies or is injured in a hot car. This charge is a felony.

Fennell feels having a specific law will bring more awareness to the issue. “If it’s just the idea that they will get a ticket or something, if that’s what it takes for them to take their baby in with them,” she said. Kids and Car Safety and Peabody are pushing for a national regulation that would require all new cars to warn drivers that someone is in the backseat whenever they turn it off.

