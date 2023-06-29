Phoenix City Council approves a water rate hike

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix City Council voted 7-2 Wednesday evening to raise water rates starting in October. The council hopes the rate hikes will battle inflation and promote water conservation. The city’s first water rate increase will be 6.5% in October (about two dollars a month for the average user), then another 6.5% this March, before a 13% increase in March 2025.

In addition to the rate hikes, Phoenix is now trying to conserve water by limiting the amount businesses and people living in the city can use. Right now, the water allowance level for each customer is about 7,500 gallons a month during in the summer. That allowance will drop to 6,000 gallons a month in the summer of 2024. Anyone who goes over that amount will have to pay an additional $4 a month to their water bill starting in October. There will also be increases in wastewater service rates.

Most of those attending the City Council meeting supported these higher rates, saying keeping water affordable and available long-term is the biggest priority. But some were worried about potential short-term struggles for families battling inflation. “The penalties for water consumption with the unit allotments, I think that it’s a punitive way for water conservation,” Merissa Hamilton said. “And I think the city can take a different approach.”

“A unique part of the city of Phoenix’s rate structure is that you get water included in that base fee,” Phoenix Water Services Director Troy Hayes said in response. “A lot of the structures of the other cities have a charge for all water that is used. It really then lets us be affordable for those that are water-conscious.”

Currently, Phoenix has different seasonal water rates (more money in the hotter months and less in the cooler ones). That being said, Hayes and the city of Phoenix realize that these higher water rates could be tough on lower-income households. To help with that, the city is expanding the number of people eligible for city assistance.

