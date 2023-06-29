Your Life
Patrols searching for impaired Arizona boaters to increase over 4th of July weekend

Arizona Game & Fish says patrols will be stepped up over the 4th of July holiday weekend to keep people safe on state waterways.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Jun. 29, 2023
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) If you’re heading out to the lake this holiday weekend, stay safe out there. The Arizona Game & Fish Department, along with other agencies, is stepping up patrols on the state’s waterways.

Called Operation Dry Water, the nationwide campaign is designed to reduce the number of incidents involving alcohol and drugs. From July 1-3, law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout for dangerous or impaired boaters. In addition, officers will also give warnings or citations over life jacket and other equipment violations.

The U.S. Coast Guard says that one-third of all boating-related accidents and deaths happen on the weekends of Memorial Day and the 4th of July. Arizona Fish & Game reports that one person was killed and six others were hurt in boating accidents during the same weekend last year.

“Boating or driving a car under the influence of alcohol or drugs are equally dangerous,” said Danny Rodriguez, AZGFD’s watercraft law administrator. “Our top priority is to create a safe environment for everyone enjoying Arizona’s waterways.”

