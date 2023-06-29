Meat not date marked, butter out of temperature among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for June 28, 2023:

Sunnyside Breakfast Lounge | 2823 N Power Rd., Mesa

3 violations

Employee cracked eggs and then kept cooking Butter not kept at the proper temperature Yogurt and kale were thrown out

Claim Jumper | 10125 W McDowell Rd., Avondale

3 violations

Packaged raw beef stored over cooked seafood Multiple wall holes throughout the restaurant Plumbing not installed properly

Breakfast Bitch | 330 E Roosevelt St., Phoenix

3 violations

Employee wiping hands on a soiled towel, then handling biscuits and bacon bits The dishwasher was not cleaning properly The white gravy was not held hot enough

Habaneros Mexican Grill | 14870 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale

5 violations

No hand towels in the men’s restroom Black beans kept past the discard date Cooked chicken out of temperature Meat not cooling properly Salsa out of temperature

Matta’s Mexican Grill | 1105 N Higley Rd., Mesa

5 violations

Dicer with tomato residue Knife soiled with food debris Salsa and chili are not at the proper temp Meat items with no date mark The dishwasher was not cleaning correctly

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Dirty Drummer | 2303 N 44th St., Phoenix

Jack in the Box | 721 S Mill Ave., Tempe

Skateland | 7 E Southern Ave., Mesa

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse | 7001 N Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale

Social Axe Throwing | 2530 S Val Vista Dr., Gilbert

Crooked Pint | 6151 N 99th Ave., Gilbert

