Meat not date marked, butter out of temperature among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants

No hand towels in the restroom and fruit not properly date marked were some of the health code violations at Phoenix-area restaurants.
By Jason Barry
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for June 28, 2023:

Sunnyside Breakfast Lounge | 2823 N Power Rd., Mesa

3 violations

  1. Employee cracked eggs and then kept cooking
  2. Butter not kept at the proper temperature
  3. Yogurt and kale were thrown out

Claim Jumper | 10125 W McDowell Rd., Avondale

3 violations

  1. Packaged raw beef stored over cooked seafood
  2. Multiple wall holes throughout the restaurant
  3. Plumbing not installed properly
Breakfast Bitch | 330 E Roosevelt St., Phoenix

3 violations

  1. Employee wiping hands on a soiled towel, then handling biscuits and bacon bits
  2. The dishwasher was not cleaning properly
  3. The white gravy was not held hot enough

Habaneros Mexican Grill | 14870 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale

5 violations

  1. No hand towels in the men’s restroom
  2. Black beans kept past the discard date
  3. Cooked chicken out of temperature
  4. Meat not cooling properly
  5. Salsa out of temperature

Matta’s Mexican Grill | 1105 N Higley Rd., Mesa

5 violations

  1. Dicer with tomato residue
  2. Knife soiled with food debris
  3. Salsa and chili are not at the proper temp
  4. Meat items with no date mark
  5. The dishwasher was not cleaning correctly

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

  • Dirty Drummer | 2303 N 44th St., Phoenix
  • Jack in the Box | 721 S Mill Ave., Tempe
  • Skateland | 7 E Southern Ave., Mesa
  • Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse | 7001 N Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale
  • Social Axe Throwing | 2530 S Val Vista Dr., Gilbert
  • Crooked Pint | 6151 N 99th Ave., Gilbert

