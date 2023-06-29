Your Life
Man electrocuted in jacuzzi at fitness center in east Phoenix

A man was found dead inside a fitness center jacuzzi that had electrical wires exposed to the...
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an apparent electrocution in a jacuzzi at an east Phoenix fitness center Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Phoenix police and firefighters were dispatched to a Life Time athletic club near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard. There, they found an unresponsive man in a jacuzzi with live electrical wires exposed. Police say APS shut off the power to the building, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fitness center was closed for hours during the investigation into what led up to the man’s death. It’s unclear why there were exposed wires in or near the jacuzzi, and other information was not immediately available. Arizona’s Family has reached out to LifeTime for comment.

