Man dies after bee attack in Peoria

The man was stung numerous times.
The man was stung numerous times.
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:06 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A bee attack led to the death of a man in Peoria on Wednesday. It happened near 95th Avenue on Butler Drive, which is north of Northern Avenue. Firefighters say the victim was stung by bees and then went inside his home to get away. When crews got there, the bees weren’t on the attack but the man’s heart had stopped. Despite doing CPR, the man died. No word yet if the man had a pre-existing medical condition. His name hasn’t been released.

A man is recovering after he was attacked and stung hundreds of times by killer bees in Arizona. (Source: Arizona's Family)

