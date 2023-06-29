Man dies after bee attack in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A bee attack led to the death of a man in Peoria on Wednesday. It happened near 95th Avenue on Butler Drive, which is north of Northern Avenue. Firefighters say the victim was stung by bees and then went inside his home to get away. When crews got there, the bees weren’t on the attack but the man’s heart had stopped. Despite doing CPR, the man died. No word yet if the man had a pre-existing medical condition. His name hasn’t been released.

