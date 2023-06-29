Your Life
Man critically hurt after being hit by city bus in central Phoenix

Traffic was being impacted in the area.
Traffic was being impacted in the area.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:06 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A man is in critical condition after being hit by a Valley Metro bus in central Phoenix Thursday morning.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that around 6:45 a.m., a man reportedly lunged in front of a city bus at a bus stop near 16th Street and Camelback Road and was run over. Paramedics arrived and rushed the man to the hospital with critical injuries. Detectives are still working to learn more about what led up to the crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid southbound 16th Street near Camelback through the morning commute as police continue to work the investigation. Click/tap here for our First Alert Traffic map.

