Man critically hurt after being hit by city bus in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a Valley Metro bus in central Phoenix Thursday morning.

Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that around 6:45 a.m., a man reportedly lunged in front of a city bus at a bus stop near 16th Street and Camelback Road and was run over. Paramedics arrived and rushed the man to the hospital with critical injuries. Detectives are still working to learn more about what led up to the crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid southbound 16th Street near Camelback through the morning commute as police continue to work the investigation. Click/tap here for our First Alert Traffic map.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.