Homeless nonprofit founder in Chandler Wins Pay It Forward Award

JuanTe Daily, left, was nominated by Nancy Osborn, right.
JuanTe Daily, left, was nominated by Nancy Osborn, right.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward in Chandler to JuanTe Daily, who founded a nonprofit for the homeless called Dsquared Homes for the Homeless. “She is such an inspiration. She inspires me to do better and volunteer more and be the best I can be,” said Nancy Osborn, who nominated Daily.

She organizes outreach groups and helps prevent homelessness by providing rent relief if someone has a setback in life. Because of all her hard work, Osborn wanted to Pay It Forward to her.

We walked up to Daily and surprised her. “This is very nice. I am so excited,” said Daily. “You won our $500 prize for all the wonderful things you do with your foundation,” said Arizona’s Family meteorologist Paul Horton. “I really want to cry but it is too hot,” said Daily. “Did you nominate me?” asked Daily. “She wrote the nicest letter about you,” said Horton. “Nancy has been supporting us for almost a year, since before we all met in person. It’s very nice, because we couldn’t do what we do with our the supporters,” said Daily.

Daily is a true advocate for the growing homeless population. Her foundation also collects items and distributes hygiene bags around the Valley. She was touched to receive the recognition. “It feels really fantastic. My son was homeless, to let them know that anyone can help. He is no longer homeless, even though he was out there for a year. A lot of people told me not to do it in the beginning because there are a lot of people who need help. It feels really good to help and set an example, so they know anybody can help,” said Daily.

People at a Phoenix senior center decided to Pay It Forward to a woman. Pay It Forward is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Penguin Air & Plumbing.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, just fill out a nomination form on our community page.

