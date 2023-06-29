Glendale police opens first Real Time Crime Center in the state

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The future of fighting crime is here. The Glendale Police Department took us behind the scenes to see their Real Time Crime Center, or RTCC. It’s the first of its kind in the state, syncing 1,500 live cameras, license plate readers, and drones to give police eyes on any scene before officers even show up. Glendale police detective Tom Ward can give patrol officers a heads-up on what to expect since he beats them to the call virtually. “My mapping system gives me a snapshot of what’s going on in the city. All these icons with the diamonds in the badge in the middle are all calls for service,” Ward explained.

“Three weeks ago, we had a call for service that there was a subject in the intersection. Looked like he was having some mental problems and he had a gun. So, I pulled up on screen and they had a gun. It was a water gun,” Ward added.

That information immediately deescalates the dangers for police and the public. Ward can click on any eye in the sky in his system for a live look through more than 1,500 cameras set up at intersections and businesses participating in their City Watch Program, like all 20 Circle Ks in Glendale.

Glendale Police Chief Chris Briggs knows people may have reservations about the cameras and assures they only click when there’s probable cause and they’re all in the public domain. “The majority of our cameras are sitting intersections. They’re visible. They’ve been there for 20-30 years,” Chief Briggs said. He got the idea for this back when he was a commander. “You’re getting people calling in. They’re having the worst moment of their life. They’re panicked. The world is distorted,” Briggs said.

There are no unreliable witnesses when you go straight to the source. “We want to be more accurate and we want to be more efficient,” Ward said. Glendale police doesn’t have a helicopter, and instead of waiting to request help from neighboring jurisdictions like Phoenix Police, they now have a fleet of drones they can dispatch and immediately start live-streaming to the RTCC. “It’s a huge game-changer when it comes to scenarios where you need that aerial view,” Ward said.

Ward showed us footage of a suspect with two felony warrants running from police through backyards and rooftops in a neighborhood. Ward and his team can give a real-time play-by-play for officers on the ground. “We’re updating officers like, ‘right now he’s in his backyard. Oh, he just hopped on the roof. He’s going to be stuck up there. You guys need to lock down that location to get him in custody,’” he said.

It helped them catch four gunmen in 30 minutes in a jewelry store heist near Arrowhead Mall last year. “We start calling out what we see when something happens,” Ward said.

They recovered a bag they saw one suspect toss in a bush that had more than $1 million worth of stolen jewels. Officers also saw him change out of a hoodie, remove his t-shirt, and walk slowly from the scene like he had nothing to do with it. “Those details to update those officers, that’s significant. It’s huge. This person I guarantee you would have gotten away if we didn’t see this on screen happening as it played out,” Ward said.

The RTCC cameras caught a suspect changing his clothes and that info was relayed to police on the ground. (Arizona's Family)

And the evidence on film is helping lock in more guilty pleas. All four armed robbers from the jewelry store were sentenced from seven to more than 11 years in prison. “If you came to me 19 years ago and said that I’d be flying drones and playing ‘Where’s Waldo?’ all day, I would have laughed you right out of the room because it just didn’t seem like a possibility. Seeing what we’re able to do now, it’s exciting,” Ward said.

They’ve been at it for five years now. Since then, other Valley departments are following suit like Mesa, Scottsdale, Phoenix and Tempe police. The RTCC is now staffed with four full-time officers and civilians. When they’re not working on an active incident, they’re helping detectives clear cases. Those cameras can go back anywhere from 72 hours to 45 days.

