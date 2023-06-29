Your Life
Gilbert police teach kids at an autism center how to comply with officers

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For Gilbert police, it’s more than just protecting and serving the community. They’re also working to bridge the gap between police and the autism community, and that’s Something Good!

It was a fun day recently at the Guthrie Mainstream Services Ability Center. The center provides care and services for people with a variety of disabilities. Members of Gilbert PD’s crisis response team worked with the center to introduce the Be Safe Program to this particular group of kids.

This gave the officers a chance to talk with, work with and just help build a relationship with the autism community. After watching each Be Safe movie scene, Gilbert officers helped explained and practice four life-saving skills:

  1. Stay where you are when you meet the police.
  2. Do what the police tell you to do.
  3. Show your empty hands to the police.
  4. And don’t touch an officer or their equipment.

The Be Safe program is positive, uplifting and has the potential to save lives. So Thank you to Gilbert PD’s crisis response team for doing Something Good!

