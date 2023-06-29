First Alert: Get ready for holiday high heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s another sunny and dry Thursday for this last week of June. Excessive heat is holding off for now as another low-pressure center drives across northern Arizona. Winds have picked up again Thursday afternoon with gusts over 30 mph. For Thursday night, expect clear skies and light winds, with lows in the upper 70s to around 80. To kick off the weekend, look for highs around 110 for your Friday, with west winds in the afternoon around 5-10 mph. A high pollution advisory has also been issued for unhealthy ozone levels.

High ozone (Friday) and excessive heat warnings for Sat.-Tues. (AZ Family)

The big headline is that an excessive heat warning has been issued for Saturday through Tuesday for the Valley and a large chunk of the state. This replaces the watch issued earlier in the week. Dangerously hot conditions, with highs from 107-115 for an extended time over a holiday weekend, should be concerning for those sensitive to heat, the elderly and young children. The hottest days should be Sunday and Monday, with highs anywhere from 5-8 degrees above normal. This is due to a high-pressure ridge building in strong from the west. The system will dominate our weather pattern until after the Fourth of July. Arizonans can expect slightly cooler and more dry conditions for the middle of next week. With the exception of a slight uptick in humidity, no sign of the monsoon pattern shifting into place at this point.

