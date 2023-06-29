Fire, flood-area alert system to be tested in Flagstaff on Thursday

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you have lived in Flagstaff over the last few years, you have likely heard the sound of the city’s emergency alert sirens during fire season or a flood. Now that new upgrades have been installed, county officials say they must test the upgraded system on Thursday.

The sirens will make announcements in English, Spanish, and Navajo. It’s the first alert system in the country to include Navajo. Emergency officials with Coconino County say they’ve improved the solar-powered batteries to ensure the sirens are operational at all times.

The season officially begins on June 15, which could be a drier-than-normal monsoon across eastern and central Arizona.

“We don’t activate it for special events, barbeques, or anything like that. We are very, very careful about when and why, so if you hear that system go off, please pay attention, please listen to the messages,” said Wes Dison, the director of emergency management for Coconino County.

The county will test the new upgrades to the alert system from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday. Residence and visitors will first hear an alarm sound, followed by a voice message repeated in English, Spanish, and Navajo three times. It’ll conclude with a wind-down siren sound.

County officials say the process may repeat several times during that hour.

